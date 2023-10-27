New Guest and Bug Fixes

All right people, time for some fixes AND a new guest design thing.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a lot of the problems with guests not seeing or reacting to decorations. Here was the main reason told in brilliant artwork.

Guests react to decorations they can see like this:

BUT the way it was working, the "See point" in purple was sometimes off like so:

So it would be blocked by the floor or whatnot. Every decoration was changed so now it should all be centered correctly:

Other Fixes:

Vision was sometimes blocked by floors and ceilings which shouldn't have been happening so only walls, some decorations and other guests block vision.

Only solid walls can block vision now. Before doorways would block vision if the guest wasn't in the doorway but now guests will see through doorways regardless of if they are in the doorway or not because the doorways have a bunch of colliders and it could get buggy. Might change this later.

A lot more navigation blocks were added and wall blocks were increased in size. Hopefully this prevents guests going places they shouldn't. If you could report any guest going places they shouldn't shenanigans in the Steam discussions that would be fantastic.

Changes

Increased trigger reaction radius of all decorations a smidge.

Removed a feature that would double guest fear if decorations were turned on in front of them. It was causing vision problems and was overly complicated.

New Guest

A second version of the guest was added plus a list of different names and sound effects. The names were taken from horror movies and actresses from those movies.

It will randomly choose between guests at the start so you might not see them at first or you'll see them a lot. It's random.

The game will automatically update with fixes. Report any other bugs in the discussion or suggestions.