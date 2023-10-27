Tribe 0.10.7 is now Live

0.10.7 Release Notes:
Added new lessons from Carl Cox in partnership with the Pete Tong DJ Academy.
Added Phase Meter to the mixer screen that you can toggle alongside or instead of waveforms. Displays the current 4 bar beat position
Added the ability to spectate video calls without also sharing video/audio
Added volume sliders for video calls
Added Control VFX setting to enable game mode visual FX in freeplay
Fixed Drum Machine behaviors to properly replicate in multiplayer
Pressing the reset button (A/X) while holding the cue button now continues playback as if you had pressed the play button (allows one handed use and the ability to cue playback in desktop mode)
Can now show Twitch chat without having a video call active
Misc bug fixes
