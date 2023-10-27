 Skip to content

Tribe XR | DJ Academy update for 27 October 2023

Tribe 0.10.7 is now Live

Tribe 0.10.7 is now Live

27 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.10.7 Release Notes:

  • Added new lessons from Carl Cox in partnership with the Pete Tong DJ Academy.

  • Added Phase Meter to the mixer screen that you can toggle alongside or instead of waveforms. Displays the current 4 bar beat position

  • Added the ability to spectate video calls without also sharing video/audio

  • Added volume sliders for video calls

  • Added Control VFX setting to enable game mode visual FX in freeplay

  • Fixed Drum Machine behaviors to properly replicate in multiplayer

  • Pressing the reset button (A/X) while holding the cue button now continues playback as if you had pressed the play button (allows one handed use and the ability to cue playback in desktop mode)

  • Can now show Twitch chat without having a video call active

  • Misc bug fixes

