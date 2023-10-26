-Buff food for story mode by 2x
-Translation update
-Removed Garbage Dump
-Removed SFX Plugin. This has caused the freezing crash, I believe. If your game breaks, you'll need to start a new game.
Harvest Island update for 26 October 2023
Food Buff Story mode BuildV1.42
Changed files in this update