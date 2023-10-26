 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 26 October 2023

Ver. 1.5.0 Revamped movement of units between allied territories, other correcti

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the previous version, friendly territories could only go from the source to the destination and could not move if the destination was full,
However, from this version, it is now possible to switch units between the source and the destination.
Units can be called in from a specified friendly territory, or units can be switched even if both territories are full.
Movements are not confirmed until the "Perform Move" button is pressed, and the "Back" button must be pressed to cancel.

Fixed a fatal bug that caused the CPU to freeze when using the "Public Works" command.

Changed the conditions for the appearance of bosses.
Bosses will no longer appear early in the game.
Saved data that has already appeared will not be affected.

