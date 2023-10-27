Version 1.1 - Halloween Content, Auto Cinematic, Flashing Flooding And More!

Share · View all patches · Build 12547791 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello keyboard generals! We have a special update for you! Below is a list of the content and features in this spooky update!

-New spooky graveyard swamp map.

-Flash flooding and rain added to weather system.

-Auto cinematic mode finally in! Press 'C' to sit back and watch the battle in procedurally generated cinematic shots that attempt to cover all import angles of the battle with epic photography.

-New witch unit added to 'evil', with new spell casting attack.

-New 'Ball Man' added to heroes. Those red balls are stronger than they look!

-Water shading on terrain improved. Volumetric water now has micro details within terrain shading, including small puddles and streams.

-Removed 'sliding effect' when performing charge attack in possession mode.

-Fixed issues where first person had camera placement issues with unusual characters such as 'Gunman'.

-Improved animation crossfading to reduce twitchiness when rapidly swapping animations.

Happy sugar coma's everyone! Brilliant Game Studios team.