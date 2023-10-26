SLARPG v1.2.3 Changelog

It's been a bit since we had a larger patch with a variety of fixes! Thank you to everyone who's reported these issues.
Skill changes:
- Melody's lower level Woodland Paladin spell, Woodland Healing, has been reworked and buffed. Rather than scaling with Melody's Magic stat, it now heals for a flat 20% of the target's max HP every turn for four turns. For most builds, this should be a notable buff. It should also no longer make a damage sound when the healing is applied. And, while I was at it, I threw in a new version of the healing spell animation that displays the Woodland spec's symbol.
Music fixes:
- Returning to the Sapphire Coast early in Act II and fighting the enemies there should no longer cause the Basement Dungeon music to play afterwards.
- Exiting the Neon Labyrinth while the dungeon remains incomplete will now no longer make the Neon Labyrinth battle theme play for battles in the desert.
- Exiting the Flurry Mountains and returning should no longer cause the incorrect battle music to play in the area.
Other fixes:
- On the Hiking Trail, Melody's sprite will no longer disappear for the slightly different version of the scene that plays if the party is defeated by the Hole Hound. (The fact that it took me so long to receive a bug report on this goes to show how rare it is for people to see that dialogue lmao)
- The KO status no longer displays a popup when removed, mainly in an effort to deal with rare cases where the popup was remaining on the screen after the battle.
- On a related note, there's no longer a popup for the Guard status being removed at the end of the turn. Both of these were probably unnecessary visual clutter.
- Addressed an error in Act IV where Melody could retain the original version of a spell after learning its upgraded replacement. Changing Melody's paladin specialization via the method unlocked at that point in the story should now properly remove the old spell from her skill list.
- Other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update