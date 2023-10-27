- Increased boss defeat message minimum display time
- Writer's block decrements hit points from most bosses
- Entering downward stairs is easier
- Credits updated and have longer display time
- Small adjustments to item placements
Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure update for 27 October 2023
Notes for v1.0.546 (update 2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377661 Depot 2377661
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377662 Depot 2377662
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377663 Depot 2377663
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377664 Depot 2377664
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update