Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure update for 27 October 2023

Notes for v1.0.546 (update 2)

  • Increased boss defeat message minimum display time
  • Writer's block decrements hit points from most bosses
  • Entering downward stairs is easier
  • Credits updated and have longer display time
  • Small adjustments to item placements

