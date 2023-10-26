1. Fixed Collison on NPC corpses in cauna, rarely causing Enemies to get stuck. but was still an issue.

2. Fixed the collision on some of the rocks around Cauna, and added some out of bounds actors

Exploring is fun, but not when you get stuck! T_T

3. Fixed some of the dead NPCs around cauna being stuck in T-pose after saving/loading the game. This shouldn't happen now, But if you run into this please report it

4. adjusted the lighting inside the arcane spire, Hopefully this is better.

Have gotten a lot of suggestions that it was too dark :)

5. Fixed Assassination scene to allow the player to fail.

If they fail the assassination attempt the first try, the zombie will turn to fight them.

Previously this was a heavily scripted encounter and broke the immersion. Since the enemy would not react if the player shot it with the bow and failed to assassinate it.

6. I've adjusted the input buffer slightly, after getting reports that input for drawing/sheathing weapons And sometimes attacking would be disabled if switching attack styles too fast. You could resolve this by going into the inventory, Rolling, Or equipping/unequipping weapons.

It appears to be fixed, but will require further test! So let me know if you run into any issues please!

7. I have added more checkpoints throughout the Arcane spire, There were still some spots that would result in progression being blocked If the player died and respawned in certain spots.

I'm sorry that I've missed some of these things! If you encounter anything like this please report it!