- Fixed items bounces from walls while player standing close to walls
- Fixed wrong door interaction icon on cathedral level
- Fixed ability to drag items with "e_allowplayer" parameter set to "true"
- Fixed player didn't abort teleportation during the sequence or game saving
- Fixed missing ambient coolusion on crystal cave level end
- Fixed mistprint in Ukrainian localization
- Added "e_allowplayer" for secret and autosave triggers
- Added Entity Secret
- Slightly changed some items placement on graveyard level
- Re-worked megahealth secret earning on pandemonium level
- Changed color of Entity Trigger
D'LIRIUM update for 26 October 2023
v1.0.3 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
