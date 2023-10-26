 Skip to content

D'LIRIUM update for 26 October 2023

v1.0.3 Patch

Build 12547593

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed items bounces from walls while player standing close to walls
  • Fixed wrong door interaction icon on cathedral level
  • Fixed ability to drag items with "e_allowplayer" parameter set to "true"
  • Fixed player didn't abort teleportation during the sequence or game saving
  • Fixed missing ambient coolusion on crystal cave level end
  • Fixed mistprint in Ukrainian localization
  • Added "e_allowplayer" for secret and autosave triggers
  • Added Entity Secret
  • Slightly changed some items placement on graveyard level
  • Re-worked megahealth secret earning on pandemonium level
  • Changed color of Entity Trigger

