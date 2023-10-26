 Skip to content

Golfing In Aether update for 26 October 2023

Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.6.1]

Build 12547565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update that implements the Halloween Event content which you can read about in the event post below.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1914980/view/3701455448016933705

There are no other changes in this update besides enabling the event content but if you are aware of any issues then please let me know so they may be hotfixed.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

Environment

  • Added pumpkins to the Autumn level theme for the duration of halloween event.
  • Added pumpkins to all newer levels added to the game since previous Halloween event.

Interface

  • Added pumpkin hunt tracker to main menu for duration of event.

Discord Server

Be sure to check out the official discord server with channels for Golfing In Aether and my other various projects.

Changed files in this update

