Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.6.1]

This is a small update that implements the Halloween Event content which you can read about in the event post below.

There are no other changes in this update besides enabling the event content but if you are aware of any issues then please let me know so they may be hotfixed.

Patch Notes

Environment

Added pumpkins to the Autumn level theme for the duration of halloween event.

Added pumpkins to all newer levels added to the game since previous Halloween event.

Interface

Added pumpkin hunt tracker to main menu for duration of event.

