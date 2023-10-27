 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 27 October 2023

Update Notes for v0.94

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new game mode, Weapon Battle, in which vehicles can shoot missiles
  • Weapon battle sub-modes: capture, infiltration, team deathmatch and all vs. all deathmatch
  • Missiles can be forced to be on in other game modes, too
  • Added lots of related Battle and Weapons settings - read the tooltips for details
  • Added multiround team battles in which the winning team is determined by the amount of rounds won
  • Capture battles are now multiround battles by default - it can be enabled for team deathmatches, too
  • Added the possibility to get damage by colliding with other vehicles or obstacles
  • Low health can optionally affect acceleration - when no health is left, the car is wrecked
  • Damage can optionally be fixed in the pit, automatically or by respawning - check the Damage settings for details
  • Added a battle camera preset which is on by default in battles - tunable under Camera settings
  • Player markers are now by default visible in battle events
  • Road marking objects can now use team colors, and dynamic mesh objects can use team-colored textures
  • Capture Battle: Flag Lost by Enemy Touch is now on by default, also changed the default points for capture
  • Added Boomington (Weapon battle) and Flaggerblast (Capture battle) built-in levels
  • Added a Capture Battle demo recording
  • Prevented leaving pit just before tire change is finished
  • Fixed sun flares sometimes being visible at night or where the Moon is
  • Event stats JSON export now includes the start time and host id
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

