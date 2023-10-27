Update Notes for v0.94

- Added a new game mode, Weapon Battle, in which vehicles can shoot missiles
- Weapon battle sub-modes: capture, infiltration, team deathmatch and all vs. all deathmatch
- Missiles can be forced to be on in other game modes, too
- Added lots of related Battle and Weapons settings - read the tooltips for details
- Added multiround team battles in which the winning team is determined by the amount of rounds won
- Capture battles are now multiround battles by default - it can be enabled for team deathmatches, too
- Added the possibility to get damage by colliding with other vehicles or obstacles
- Low health can optionally affect acceleration - when no health is left, the car is wrecked
- Damage can optionally be fixed in the pit, automatically or by respawning - check the Damage settings for details
- Added a battle camera preset which is on by default in battles - tunable under Camera settings
- Player markers are now by default visible in battle events
- Road marking objects can now use team colors, and dynamic mesh objects can use team-colored textures
- Capture Battle: Flag Lost by Enemy Touch is now on by default, also changed the default points for capture
- Added Boomington (Weapon battle) and Flaggerblast (Capture battle) built-in levels
- Added a Capture Battle demo recording
- Prevented leaving pit just before tire change is finished
- Fixed sun flares sometimes being visible at night or where the Moon is
- Event stats JSON export now includes the start time and host id
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
