Peaks of Yore update for 26 October 2023

Version 1.1.2 Hotfix Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with occlussion culling on certain maps.
  • Fixed a few misspelled words.
  • Fixed an issue with item cleaning.
  • Other minor fixes.

