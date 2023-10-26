- Fixed an issue with occlussion culling on certain maps.
- Fixed a few misspelled words.
- Fixed an issue with item cleaning.
- Other minor fixes.
Peaks of Yore update for 26 October 2023
Version 1.1.2 Hotfix Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update