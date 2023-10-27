 Skip to content

The Outlast Trials update for 27 October 2023

Update #3 | Hotfix Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12547495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Reagents,

We fixed a few issues that players have reported in the latest Content Update #3

  • Fixed the issue in the "Release the Prisoners" MK-Challenge where there was a chance that pressing the button in the security room won't bring the tubes down, preventing you from progressing.
  • Fixed an issue that occurred where players would no longer hear NPC voices after playing chess.

If you encounter any issues in-game feel free to join our 18+ Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team.

Changed depots in live-debug branch

View more data in app history for build 12547495
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1304931 Depot 1304931
