Update #3 | Hotfix Patch Notes

Greetings Reagents,
We fixed a few issues that players have reported in the latest Content Update #3
- Fixed the issue in the "Release the Prisoners" MK-Challenge where there was a chance that pressing the button in the security room won't bring the tubes down, preventing you from progressing.
- Fixed an issue that occurred where players would no longer hear NPC voices after playing chess.
If you encounter any issues in-game feel free to join our 18+ Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team.
Changed depots in live-debug branch