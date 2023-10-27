Update #3 | Hotfix Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12547495 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Reagents,

We fixed a few issues that players have reported in the latest Content Update #3

Fixed the issue in the "Release the Prisoners" MK-Challenge where there was a chance that pressing the button in the security room won't bring the tubes down, preventing you from progressing.

Fixed an issue that occurred where players would no longer hear NPC voices after playing chess.

If you encounter any issues in-game feel free to join our 18+ Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team.