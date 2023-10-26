 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slay the Princess update for 26 October 2023

10/26 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12547452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Rare set of circumstances allowing players to accidentally soft-lock should finally be fixed (knock on wood)
~Various fixes re: typos and parallax clipping.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1989271 Depot 1989271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link