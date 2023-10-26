Build 0.1.1.2799(20/10/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12547427 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 23:09:29 UTC by Wendy

-- Money Money Money --

New:

Introducing $$ Piastres $$ (In run Money)

Found inside Pots

Dropped by dead elites

Brand new HUD!

Invincibility

during Kick

during Roll

New Rats zone (again!)

Now with activable traps

Gun Rework

Greatly Increase damage zone. Now destroy everything around you.

Auto Reload (Remove reload minigame)

Remove Twin Stick controls

Input moved to LB

Lots of new Sounds (Swarms, Draw Bridges, …)

Update:

Increase Large Possessed life from 30 to 40 (not one shotable with the heavy anymore)

Increase Speed of Mesh Projection Preview in Kick Targeting (aka the green preview character)

Reduce input lag for kick

Improve damage detection when hitting multiple targets (Especially props)

Update Color when gaining life (from red to green)

Fix:

Characters won’t receive decals anymore

Cultist will NOT NOT die anymore