Build 0.1.1.2799(20/10/2023)

-- Money Money Money --
New:
Introducing $$ Piastres $$ (In run Money)
Found inside Pots
Dropped by dead elites
Brand new HUD!
Invincibility
during Kick
during Roll
New Rats zone (again!)
Now with activable traps
Gun Rework
Greatly Increase damage zone. Now destroy everything around you.
Auto Reload (Remove reload minigame)
Remove Twin Stick controls
Input moved to LB
Lots of new Sounds (Swarms, Draw Bridges, …)
Update:
Increase Large Possessed life from 30 to 40 (not one shotable with the heavy anymore)
Increase Speed of Mesh Projection Preview in Kick Targeting (aka the green preview character)
Reduce input lag for kick
Improve damage detection when hitting multiple targets (Especially props)
Update Color when gaining life (from red to green)
Fix:
Characters won’t receive decals anymore
Cultist will NOT NOT die anymore
