Early Access Release & Content Roadmap

Dungeon Tavern is now available in Early Access! The whole team is very excited not only to be able to share what we've been working on, but also to share our plans for the game's future!

Originally, we intended this project as a short but sweet experimental sandbox, a tribute to some of our favorite Japanese "animation unlocker" games. However, as we've worked on it, we realized the potential to use the base that we've developed to be able to tell a story of our own and to expand on the number of interactions possible in the sandbox.

As such we ended up making the decision to release the game in Early Access- so that we would be able to have the time and support needed to add our additional ideas to the game, but also to be able to collect feedback from the community, and possibly incorporate fan-favorite character archetypes and requested features!

As for the time being- launch is usually quite a volatile time in any game's life, and while the team and I have gone through the game several times in preparation for launch, no game is without it's bugs. We'll be staying on standby and keeping a close eye on the forums over the next couple of days, ready to crank out hotfixes if needed.

So make sure to drop by the Steam community or the TinyHat Studios Discord and interact with us! Even if you don't have any bugs to report, we're curious to hear what you guys think of the game and if you have any ideas you would like to see us add!