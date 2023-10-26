 Skip to content

Ethyrial, Echoes of Yore update for 26 October 2023

Patch 2.7

Patch 2.7

Build 12547287

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Pumpkin Festival has arrived in Irumesa at Blackwood Village! 🎃

  • Talk to Savgar the Pumpkin Trader, to hitch a ride to the event. He can be found in Farwood, Edrivine, Silverlake, and Ardholm!

He may be willing let you adopt some spooky companions too 🐱

The Festival Includes:

  • Pumpkin themed decorations in Farwood and Blackwood Village
  • 4 new quests
  • 2 new themed NPCs
  • New instanced mini boss encounter
  • 3 New mischievous level 14-18 mobs to encounter
  • 4 New Pet Companions to adopt
  • 5 new Halloween themed cosmetic drops
  • Harvestable pumpkin food items & new recipes

Miscellaneous Updates:

  • NEW Login Screen Theme to welcome you to Irumesa with Pumpkin Festival vibes
  • Over 20 new music tracks implemented to the client for exploration, dungeons, and cities.
  • Scythe and Spears implemented. These are still being tested and we look forward to hearing your feedback regarding these weapons!
  • Model sizing adjustments for many items in-game, such as dungeon loot drops.
  • Adjustments to T8 plate attribute scaling.
  • Corrections to T8 weapon level requirements.
  • New DPS Staff added to 30-34 Rare Drop Table: Lost Echoes

Join our discord for more frequent updates and community discussion!

