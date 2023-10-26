The Pumpkin Festival has arrived in Irumesa at Blackwood Village! 🎃
- Talk to Savgar the Pumpkin Trader, to hitch a ride to the event. He can be found in Farwood, Edrivine, Silverlake, and Ardholm!
He may be willing let you adopt some spooky companions too 🐱
The Festival Includes:
- Pumpkin themed decorations in Farwood and Blackwood Village
- 4 new quests
- 2 new themed NPCs
- New instanced mini boss encounter
- 3 New mischievous level 14-18 mobs to encounter
- 4 New Pet Companions to adopt
- 5 new Halloween themed cosmetic drops
- Harvestable pumpkin food items & new recipes
Miscellaneous Updates:
- NEW Login Screen Theme to welcome you to Irumesa with Pumpkin Festival vibes
- Over 20 new music tracks implemented to the client for exploration, dungeons, and cities.
- Scythe and Spears implemented. These are still being tested and we look forward to hearing your feedback regarding these weapons!
- Model sizing adjustments for many items in-game, such as dungeon loot drops.
- Adjustments to T8 plate attribute scaling.
- Corrections to T8 weapon level requirements.
- New DPS Staff added to 30-34 Rare Drop Table: Lost Echoes
