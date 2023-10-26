 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Playtime update for 26 October 2023

Phase 3 Hot Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12547280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We just pushed out a new hot patch for Project: Play Time Phase 3. Check out the patch notes:

  • Added auditory and visual feedback to Purchase buttons
  • Ticket Purchase button is now cleared when switching tabs in the store
  • Occupied Hatches no longer have navigation indicators while a Monster is depositing Specialists
  • Added Announcement Button to Main Menu
  • Cleaned up incorrect information on Bundle Card
  • Fixed Feeding Frenzy not depositing downed players
  • Removed green dev-texture around the Huggy Hatch
  • Fixed Underscores in Notification Text
  • Fixed a softlock when Specialists are deposited while attached to a Toy Part
  • Specialists can use the ‘C’ key to activate Radio Comms

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961461 Depot 1961461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link