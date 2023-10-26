Phase 3 Hot Patch

Hi everyone! We just pushed out a new hot patch for Project: Play Time Phase 3. Check out the patch notes:
- Added auditory and visual feedback to Purchase buttons
- Ticket Purchase button is now cleared when switching tabs in the store
- Occupied Hatches no longer have navigation indicators while a Monster is depositing Specialists
- Added Announcement Button to Main Menu
- Cleaned up incorrect information on Bundle Card
- Fixed Feeding Frenzy not depositing downed players
- Removed green dev-texture around the Huggy Hatch
- Fixed Underscores in Notification Text
- Fixed a softlock when Specialists are deposited while attached to a Toy Part
- Specialists can use the ‘C’ key to activate Radio Comms
Changed files in this update