10/26 Hotfix - Immortal Construct adjustment / bug fixes

I've been closely monitoring the feedback on the new enemy, and decided to make it an optional encounter for now rather than push something so experimental on everyone. It's likely I will re-use this enemy in the future for something else though, perhaps as a fightable version in a very difficult encounter.
Patch Notes
- The Immortal Construct pursuer enemy only appears now if you take the Hunter's Mark curse.
- Hunter's Mark now has +4 item level bonus (up from +2), and will cause the pursuer to spawn in a fixed amount of time rather than a random range of time on each level.
- Fixed bug where starting the animation for one potion and pressing the other potion button would cause you to regenerate the resource of the opposite type of the potion you are drinking
- Fixed bug where helena's max passive skill quest reward could sometimes not give you three options even if they are available
- Fixed bug where setting contrast to certain values could cause strange colors / artifacts
