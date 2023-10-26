Tits and Shadows Halloween Week

Bug Hunt:

First and foremost, we'd like to request your help in locating a bug that has been causing unexpected game crashes, especially during battles, which can ruin entire fights. We've identified a "TypeError" error that says "Cannot read property 'scope' of null." We believe it's related to enemy multi-target abilities and possibly alt-tabbing or multitasking during battles. If anyone can replicate this error, it would be greatly helpful to know the steps, as we haven't been able to reproduce it on our own.



Multiversal Gallery:

We've introduced the Multiversal Gallery, where you can unlock images randomly in a gacha-like style. With this mechanic, we aim to provide players with a way to use their in-game currency if they have no other plans for it.



Greetings, Dear Players:

In this update, we've added several new NPCs, although most of them are not tied to specific missions. We're pleased to see that they all have unique designs and dialogues.

Altered State Statistics:

We've added a window on the battle screen that displays statistics for altered states, providing more information to the player.

Fixed Translation Errors:

We've addressed several translation errors in the English version of the game.

Ground Miner Tools:

Now, most of the ground miner tools can be collected and sold, as many of them have lost their utility over time.

Auto Battle:

Players can now reactivate the Auto Battle feature during a battle if they had previously deactivated it.

We hope you enjoy the last two weeks of events and continue to have fun with Tits and Shadows.

Sincerely,

Luis from LuQui