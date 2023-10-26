-
Addressed an issue causing the misalignment of the player hands and causing issues with double gripping weapons.
Addressed an issue that was causing a single hand from becoming unresponsive
Addressed an issue that was causing movement speed and jump strength stats to not update properly.
Riff XR update for 26 October 2023
Character Upgrade P0 - Patch 2
