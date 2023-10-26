 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 26 October 2023

Character Upgrade P0 - Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12547132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Addressed an issue causing the misalignment of the player hands and causing issues with double gripping weapons.

  2. Addressed an issue that was causing a single hand from becoming unresponsive

  3. Addressed an issue that was causing movement speed and jump strength stats to not update properly.

Changed files in this update

