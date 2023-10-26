 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 26 October 2023

26 Oct 23 Early Access Build

  • multiplayer: further fixes for counter images going missing on one computer.
  • Scenario Editor: added scenario attribute Alternating Setup (Random).
  • Scenario Editor: added SSR No Adjacent Activating Before Turn #.
  • Scenario Editor: added victory condition Most Units on Map.

