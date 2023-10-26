- multiplayer: further fixes for counter images going missing on one computer.
- Scenario Editor: added scenario attribute Alternating Setup (Random).
- Scenario Editor: added SSR No Adjacent Activating Before Turn #.
- Scenario Editor: added victory condition Most Units on Map.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 26 October 2023
26 Oct 23 Early Access Build
