Town Testing Hotfix #5

Bug Fixes:
- You can now connect buildings to the Town-Hall via Bridges
- Fixed issue where items could sometimes move into Pet Pouches when swapping
- Fixed fonts for other languages for conversations in town
- Fixed fonts for other languages in the "Resources Gained" panels
- Corrected damage calculation for the Scratch attack
- NPCs are now alphabetized in the NPC menu of the overworld
- Removed the energy-cost from Prada's Locket
- Tasty Flies now have to be given directly to the Merchant - instead of just lifted from your inventory
- Removed the second boss-fight from the Frozen Core in quick runs
- Fixed issues where searching from the Town-Hall for connected buildings could be unreliable
- Removed Forge-Slots from Blessings
- Fixed translation for the "Sacred Sword"
- Blessings now appear in the Atlas
- Fixed the Exposed Wire, which was still partially offset
- You cannot pick-up the same "Simple Click" item twice by running in and out of the space
- Fixed a glitch when you pressed "Level-Up" while at max level
Changed depots in internal branch