Backpack Hero update for 26 October 2023

Town Testing Hotfix #5

26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

  • You can now connect buildings to the Town-Hall via Bridges
  • Fixed issue where items could sometimes move into Pet Pouches when swapping
  • Fixed fonts for other languages for conversations in town
  • Fixed fonts for other languages in the "Resources Gained" panels
  • Corrected damage calculation for the Scratch attack
  • NPCs are now alphabetized in the NPC menu of the overworld
  • Removed the energy-cost from Prada's Locket
  • Tasty Flies now have to be given directly to the Merchant - instead of just lifted from your inventory
  • Removed the second boss-fight from the Frozen Core in quick runs
  • Fixed issues where searching from the Town-Hall for connected buildings could be unreliable
  • Removed Forge-Slots from Blessings
  • Fixed translation for the "Sacred Sword"
  • Blessings now appear in the Atlas
  • Fixed the Exposed Wire, which was still partially offset
  • You cannot pick-up the same "Simple Click" item twice by running in and out of the space
  • Fixed a glitch when you pressed "Level-Up" while at max level

View more data in app history for build 12546951
