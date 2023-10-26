 Skip to content

Reapers update for 26 October 2023

Reapers 2002.3 : More sound FX

Build 12546868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Going forward with basic Sound FX.
I'll obviously have to go back to do everything right, but it is a start.

Also improved the game slightly, less latency, several card bug fixes.

