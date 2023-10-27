 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 27 October 2023

1.0.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Neuro-Conclave and Charity Mission tooltips being empty
  • Fixed an issue with One With the Flow triggering more than once per round
  • Fixed an issue with animation blending on the Spiteful Rending foe.
  • Fixed a rare issue with the Leech of the Subtle Body foe when performing its range attack
  • Fixed an issue where some UI elements were affected by post effects making them blurry
  • Fixed a UI issue where firing a green ammo wouldn’t update the barrel properly
  • Fixed a UI issue where cards gaining/losing keywords wouldn’t properly update the tooltip
  • Fixed an issue where progression would be reset when installing the game on a new machine
  • Fixed several memory leaks

Changed files in this update

