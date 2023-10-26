Item Favoriting, QoL, and Bugfixes

Thanks everyone for the continued awesome feedback, it really helps!
Changes:
- Added Item Favoriting. Right Click or press 'Y' on a controller to toggle the Favorite designation. Favorite items cannot be sold.
- Reworked how the 5th and 6th mod can appear on dropped items. You must be on Spicy to see the 5th mod, and Inferno to see a potential 6th. These additional mods are entirely based on your Item Quality stat now, so pumping that really high will help.
- Increased the cap on area scroll speed and monster level. These get pretty expensive though!
- Improved dpad navigation
- Lowered the rates at which Airships drop treasure and spawn monsters, but kept their base bombardment rate the same
- Airships no longer bombard when the area isn't scrolling. Sorry, no more autofarm exploit!
- Delayed the appearance of the area advancer when opening a secret area to prevent accidental secret skipping
- Fixed a bug where having Astral Assistance without Lunar Howl via an item would cause chaos
- Fixed a bug where gamepads couldn't navigate the item display
- Fixed a bug where the Carpenter Bees spawned by the Treant were not visible to pet AI
- It is no longer possible to enter the Minus World unless you're using the Italian Plumber class
