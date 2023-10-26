 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 26 October 2023

Item Favoriting, QoL, and Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12546632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for the continued awesome feedback, it really helps!

Changes:

  • Added Item Favoriting. Right Click or press 'Y' on a controller to toggle the Favorite designation. Favorite items cannot be sold.
  • Reworked how the 5th and 6th mod can appear on dropped items. You must be on Spicy to see the 5th mod, and Inferno to see a potential 6th. These additional mods are entirely based on your Item Quality stat now, so pumping that really high will help.
  • Increased the cap on area scroll speed and monster level. These get pretty expensive though!
  • Improved dpad navigation
  • Lowered the rates at which Airships drop treasure and spawn monsters, but kept their base bombardment rate the same
  • Airships no longer bombard when the area isn't scrolling. Sorry, no more autofarm exploit!
  • Delayed the appearance of the area advancer when opening a secret area to prevent accidental secret skipping
  • Fixed a bug where having Astral Assistance without Lunar Howl via an item would cause chaos
  • Fixed a bug where gamepads couldn't navigate the item display
  • Fixed a bug where the Carpenter Bees spawned by the Treant were not visible to pet AI
  • It is no longer possible to enter the Minus World unless you're using the Italian Plumber class

