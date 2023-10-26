Aquamarine v2.1.0 Update

It's been nearly a year since we released the Explorer's Edition of Aquamarine, and a whole lot has been going on behind the scenes during that time.

Most importantly, Aquamarine has been getting ready for a big release on all major consoles, which is tentatively scheduled for early 2024. Part of our preparations for that release has been continued testing for balance issues, bugs, and other quality of life improvements.

We aren't finished just yet, but we have a sizable update here in v2.1.0 that we couldn't wait to share. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come in the following months...