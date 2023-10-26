 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aquamarine update for 26 October 2023

Aquamarine v2.1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12546543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been nearly a year since we released the Explorer's Edition of Aquamarine, and a whole lot has been going on behind the scenes during that time.

Most importantly, Aquamarine has been getting ready for a big release on all major consoles, which is tentatively scheduled for early 2024. Part of our preparations for that release has been continued testing for balance issues, bugs, and other quality of life improvements.

We aren't finished just yet, but we have a sizable update here in v2.1.0 that we couldn't wait to share. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come in the following months...

Changed files in this update

Aquamarine Windows Depot 1280753
  • Loading history…
Aquamarine Linux Depot 1280754
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link