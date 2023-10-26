 Skip to content

In the Same Boat Playtest update for 26 October 2023

26/10/2023 Hotfix

Build 12546539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mouse cursor did not line up properly on non 1920x1080 screen
  • Cartographer could get stuck in cabin
  • Water reflection bug fixed
  • When restarting a game, players could get stuck on map screens

