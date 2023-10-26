Patch R.1.1.40 - 10/26/2023 - Scrolls Scrolls Scrolls

Scrolls are getting an update! New scrolls types, new scroll slots, and easier scroll searching in the shop! Check out all of these details, and more below!

Patch R.1.1.40 - 10/26/2023

New Scroll Types - Faction and Sub-Alignment

• There are now 2 new scroll types: Faction and Sub-Alignment. These scrolls can be equipped to increase the chance you will be a role in a Faction (Town, Coven, Neutral) or a Sub-Alignment (such as Town Investigative).

New Feature - More Scroll Slots

• Added new unlockable Scroll Slots, 2 Blessed Scroll Slots, and 2 Cursed Scroll Slots. These will allow you equip 5 of each scroll at once. They can be found in the Shop under the Scrolls tab, as well as the Account Items tab.

New Bundle - Scroll Slots Bundle

• The Scroll Slots Bundle can be found under the new Bundles tab.

• This Bundle has the 4 new unlockable Scroll Slots, as well as 6 of each Blessed Scroll, and 6 of each Cursed Scroll. It is a really nice Bundle!

New Pet

• Added a new pet - Spike the Poison Frog.

Improvements

• Added Name Change item to the Shop.

• Added search functionality to Scrolls tab in the Shop.

• Improved server performance on user login.

• Improved Ranked queue match making.

• Added information about Scrolls to the Game Guide.

• Added a new tab to the Shop for Bundles.

• Added new icons for the Random Role buckets and the Sub-Alignments.

Bug Fixes

• Various crash fixes.