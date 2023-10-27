 Skip to content

Squarena update for 27 October 2023

Square-o-ween Update

Build 12546491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🎃 Square-o-ween Update! 🎃

Greetings, Square combatants!

Prepare for a hauntingly fun time in our latest update! We've conjured up some frightfully fantastic Halloween-themed treats just for you. Dive into the spooky spirit with our ghoulishly delightful additions that are sure to make your squares shriek with delight. We've been brewing up something special just in time for the scariest night of the year.

So, don't be a _square_dy-cat! Dive into the update now and make this Halloween the most thrilling one yet. Get ready to haunt the competition and show off your stylish new Halloween attire.

Keep it spooky, keep it square, and have a Happy Halloween!

-Codeaclysm Games

