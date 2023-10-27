🎃 Square-o-ween Update! 🎃

Greetings, Square combatants!

Prepare for a hauntingly fun time in our latest update! We've conjured up some frightfully fantastic Halloween-themed treats just for you. Dive into the spooky spirit with our ghoulishly delightful additions that are sure to make your squares shriek with delight. We've been brewing up something special just in time for the scariest night of the year.

So, don't be a _square_dy-cat! Dive into the update now and make this Halloween the most thrilling one yet. Get ready to haunt the competition and show off your stylish new Halloween attire.

Keep it spooky, keep it square, and have a Happy Halloween!

-Codeaclysm Games