Pizza Tower update for 26 October 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.5952

Build 12546400

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where getting trapped in Tricky Treat while getting the ghost transformation would give you the transformation over and over.
  • Fixed an issue where if you binded multiple buttons to the grab you would be able to shoot while charging a big bullet in the Vigilante fight.
  • Fixed an issue where you could retain 500 points from Tricky Treat's priest into any level you enter afterwards.
  • Fixed an issue where you would get a crash if you had a custom language without all custom fonts declared.
  • Custom fonts no longer require a color backdrop and will now instead use alpha transparency. You will have to update all custom font graphics.

Changed files in this update

