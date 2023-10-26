Patch Notes v1.0.5952

- Fixed an issue where getting trapped in Tricky Treat while getting the ghost transformation would give you the transformation over and over.
- Fixed an issue where if you binded multiple buttons to the grab you would be able to shoot while charging a big bullet in the Vigilante fight.
- Fixed an issue where you could retain 500 points from Tricky Treat's priest into any level you enter afterwards.
- Fixed an issue where you would get a crash if you had a custom language without all custom fonts declared.
- Custom fonts no longer require a color backdrop and will now instead use alpha transparency. You will have to update all custom font graphics.
