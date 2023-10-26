 Skip to content

Frontline: Western Front update for 26 October 2023

v2.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12546362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Fixed game selection staying on screen after capturing locations
Fixed AI units not showing the correct str. Number
Fixed game showing "Victory" before wining
Extra: Bug fixing & tweaks.

