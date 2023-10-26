- Fixed wrong invisible wall placement on industrial level
- Fixed (?) incorrect behaviour of "e_sound_fadeup" and "e_sound_fadedown" parameters
- Fixed audio noise appearing at level start
- Added "e_disable_flashlight" parameter for sequencer entity
- Added light flickering on cathedral level
- Added Entity Console
- Flashlight now will turn off during some dialogues
- Minor changes on intro level
D'LIRIUM update for 26 October 2023
v1.0.2 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
D'lirium Content Depot 670161
