D'LIRIUM update for 26 October 2023

v1.0.2 Patch

v1.0.2 Patch · Build 12546253

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed wrong invisible wall placement on industrial level
  • Fixed (?) incorrect behaviour of "e_sound_fadeup" and "e_sound_fadedown" parameters
  • Fixed audio noise appearing at level start
  • Added "e_disable_flashlight" parameter for sequencer entity
  • Added light flickering on cathedral level
  • Added Entity Console
  • Flashlight now will turn off during some dialogues
  • Minor changes on intro level

