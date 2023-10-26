Details and Fixes

I am currently finalizing the new boat addition, models for it as well as new lessons and levels. Have lots of details i am adding to SailSim and some of those details translated to Catalina 22 as well. Next time you sail on Catalina 22, you'll notice new Indicators, new model details and other functional updates. (The gauges and Compass actually work if you zoom in! - I opted for the "Clipper" screens as those were the ones i had on my own 28ft sailboat when i had it)

This is much more pronounced on the third sailboat i am building but i just couldn't resist and add these features so that everyone can enjoy them even now.

As a minor note, i found a mistake on my part in the functions related to opening and closing the Jib on Catalina. The CPU seemed to strain a bit on the PC and it was a bit more important on mobile platforms but now it is fixed. Essentially there was a loop when Tacking (changing direction) as the sail flipped to the other side. The loop was running continuously even though you didn't see anything change in the sail.

I only noticed it as i was adding more functions to the Jib movement. I always had a feeling i forgot to do something and apparently this was it :)

Enjoy the update and stay tuned for more cool stuff.