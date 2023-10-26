Play Release 119!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 119 (R119), we offer treasure for the coffers, treasure for the mind, and a nice place to go back to when you're done gathering them.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- Find a Treasure Map and Set Off for Adventure
- Be Transported to a New Tutorial Encounter
- Build Diverse Neighborhoods with New Row Markers
- Release 119 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A October Livestream
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 119 Subscriber Login Rewards
- November Login Rewards
- Crown Store Updates
- Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
- Streaming Program
- Upcoming Release Dates
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
Changed files in this update