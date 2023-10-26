HALLOWEEN UPDATE 1.9

Hey AMAZING gamers!

Welcome to Spooktober, halloween is back and so is Claustrophobia with a new update! Lots of things have been adjusted, changed and added.

Updated gunplay, tracers, bullets that actually impact wallls/enemies.



Added

Extended end area, makes for a slightly longer gameplay.

Added Projectile tracers.

Added Projectile impact effects.

Added Projectile impact localized sounds.

Added a very clear indication of research, now you know where to find it!

Added more story expainations throughout the game.

Fixed

Enemy mutant was un-killable, now fixed.

Scare effects respawned after death, making for a weird scene when you return. Fixed.

Fixed bullet collisions.

Fixed bullets not going to the cursor, now it goes directly where you aim.

Fixed doors closing again after opening.

Fixed doors beeing able to be closed by pressing E while they are opening.

Changed total game size from 18.2GB to 5GB!

Hope you guys will give it a try once again! And let me know how you enjoyed it!

Join the discord to chat with me and all claustrophobia enjoyers right here; https://discord.gg/rXUGbQDWe

Ooooohhhh- Spooky!!



HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!

With joy,

Sentinel Studios