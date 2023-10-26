 Skip to content

Claustrophobia update for 26 October 2023

HALLOWEEN UPDATE 1.9

26 October 2023

Hey AMAZING gamers!

Welcome to Spooktober, halloween is back and so is Claustrophobia with a new update! Lots of things have been adjusted, changed and added.

Updated gunplay, tracers, bullets that actually impact wallls/enemies.

Added

  • Extended end area, makes for a slightly longer gameplay.
  • Added Projectile tracers.
  • Added Projectile impact effects.
  • Added Projectile impact localized sounds.
  • Added a very clear indication of research, now you know where to find it!
  • Added more story expainations throughout the game.

Fixed

  • Enemy mutant was un-killable, now fixed.
  • Scare effects respawned after death, making for a weird scene when you return. Fixed.
  • Fixed bullet collisions.
  • Fixed bullets not going to the cursor, now it goes directly where you aim.
  • Fixed doors closing again after opening.
  • Fixed doors beeing able to be closed by pressing E while they are opening.
  • Changed total game size from 18.2GB to 5GB!

Hope you guys will give it a try once again! And let me know how you enjoyed it!

Join the discord to chat with me and all claustrophobia enjoyers right here; https://discord.gg/rXUGbQDWe

Ooooohhhh- Spooky!!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!

With joy,

Sentinel Studios

