HALLOWEEN UPDATE 1.9

Hey AMAZING gamers!
Welcome to Spooktober, halloween is back and so is Claustrophobia with a new update! Lots of things have been adjusted, changed and added.
Updated gunplay, tracers, bullets that actually impact wallls/enemies.
Added
- Extended end area, makes for a slightly longer gameplay.
- Added Projectile tracers.
- Added Projectile impact effects.
- Added Projectile impact localized sounds.
- Added a very clear indication of research, now you know where to find it!
- Added more story expainations throughout the game.
Fixed
- Enemy mutant was un-killable, now fixed.
- Scare effects respawned after death, making for a weird scene when you return. Fixed.
- Fixed bullet collisions.
- Fixed bullets not going to the cursor, now it goes directly where you aim.
- Fixed doors closing again after opening.
- Fixed doors beeing able to be closed by pressing E while they are opening.
- Changed total game size from 18.2GB to 5GB!
Hope you guys will give it a try once again! And let me know how you enjoyed it!
Join the discord to chat with me and all claustrophobia enjoyers right here; https://discord.gg/rXUGbQDWe
Ooooohhhh- Spooky!!
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!
With joy,
Sentinel Studios
