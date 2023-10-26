 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mosaique Neko Waifus 5 update for 26 October 2023

Mac and Linux versions

Share · View all patches · Build 12545985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Linux and mac versions added
• Fixed weird issue with one character having a graphical glitch where she seemed to levitate

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2165611 Depot 2165611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2165612 Depot 2165612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2165613 Depot 2165613
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2190360 Depot 2190360
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link