Early Access Update 26/10/2023 - 0.211(E) - Empty Fixes

Change log 26/10/2023 | Version 0.211(E)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed killing last enemy in combat with a side-step ability causes soft-lock issue (Community find by Darbie)
- Fixed rare crash caused by hovering over inventory items
