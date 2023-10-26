New Hardcore Gamemode Update!

Hey everyone,

Super happy to release a new spooky season themed update for the game!

I've just added a new game mode called Nightmare Mode. In this mode, I’ve revamped the atmosphere to make it darker and more ominous, added a new scarier soundtrack, and turned up the difficulty to the max (be warned, it’s kinda designed to make you rage quit). It’s still the same game, but with a completely fresh tone and challenge for spooky season.

Check out the full devlog to learn more about all the specific changes and additions:

To up the difficulty, you only have one life and if you die the game resets, Charles is much stronger and more aggressive, and the atmosphere is way darker and more ominous (to reduce vision distance and up the spookiness).

I've also teamed up with Makeship to make some limited time anniversary collectables for the game, as Choo-Choo Charles is nearing its first 'birthday'! We've got a Eugene plushie, and a Charles vinyl figure that you can check them out by clicking on the images here!