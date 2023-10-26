Treason Update #4 (26.10.2023)

We're back! This update certainly didn't take as long to cook as the last one, but it doesn't mean that it's a small one, either! Please share your feedback with us!
For starters, we updated the leveling system we introduced in the last update to ensure that it takes longer to obtain new levels. Each new rank now requires slightly more score per level, as opposed to having the same number of score per level across all ranks, and we increased the total number of levels from 30 to 50.
Switching to gameplay itself, we've added a new ability: Adrenaline. During Annihilation or when playing as Doctors, players will receive this ability that they can use to increase their movement speed by _t_adrenaline_speedmultiplier times (default: 1.25) for _t_adrenalineduration seconds (default: 5) with a cooldown of _t_adrenalinecooldown seconds (default: 15).
And last of our big additions is Steam Chat Filtering. We've noticed an increased amount of offensive messages in-game, so to combat this, now you can enable Steam Chat Filtering in your Steam Client settings (Steam -> Settings -> Friends & Chat -> Manage Chat Filtering) and hide potentially offensive words or sentences based on your preferences.
Full list of changes
Stability
- Fixed an issue which led to votes instantly ending before the round is running
- Fixed an issue which sometimes led to votes with less positive votes than negative votes to pass
- Major optimizations to player animations and server-side gameplay
- Players are no longer transmitted to clients all the time to reduce bandwidth and cheating possibilities
Gameplay
- Detective can now be called to confirm an unconscious body (in pre-death state)
- Added weapon scrolling back
- Updated leveling system (see above)
- Lowered default number of players required for Doctor role to 8 (_t_dev_min_players_fordoctor)
- Added hint pop-ups for searching dead and unconscious bodies
- _t_disable_cpuicon is now a server-side console command
- Potentially fixed cases of outlines rarely not working for some players
- Updated Revolver ADS player animations
- Added shell eject effect for weapons
- Reduced default Doctor resuscitation cooldown time to 40 seconds (_t_resuscitatecooldown)
- Added Adrenaline ability for Doctor and during Annihilation (see above)
- Added a separate use sound when you are in pre-death state
- Made Colt slightly more accurate and deal slightly more damage at distance
- Made Springfield deal slightly more damage
- Made Sturmgewehr 44 deal slightly more damage and slightly increased it's fire rate
- Made Thompson deal slightly more damage and slightly increased it's fire rate
- Added rim light effect to player and weapon materials
UI
- Steam Chat Filtering (see above)
- Spectators are now grouped separately in scoreboard
- Updated round start panel design
- Updated round end panel design
- Brought player avatars back to scoreboard
- Resized scoreboard to be smaller
- Removed brackets from Steam player name under crosshair
- Made player name under crosshair smaller
- Bodies that have been called to will now show an icon next to outline for Detectives
- Unconscious bodies will now also glow when Doctors use radar
- Clue delivered game event now shows an icon of the clue that was delivered
- Made ability cooldown bar and global progress bar (when defusing bomb, reviving bodies, etc) smooth
- Added a HUD icon when you can interact with something
- Added a startup video (WARNING: loud)
- Clue and Traitor counters will now only show up when there's something to display in them
- Updated radar icons
- Round end panel will no longer display incorrect round elapsed time if round ended on time
- Fixed sniper scope not showing up when spectating
- Added a big close button to Credits
Maps
New map: City
New map: Island
Castle
- Added stairs from stable to upper library
- Opened up the entrance from main room to billiard room
- Removed doors from kitchen to billiard room
- Opened up passages from kitchen to billiard room and outside
- Opened up entrance to pool
- Opened up entrance to library from back doors
- Removed 2 doors on kitchen entrance
- Added new paintings
- Added clip brushes on stairs
- Updated lighting
- Updated various textures
Classic
- Updated area around C.P.U. room
- Opened up passage from main area to bombsite A
- Redone corridors close to bombsite D
- Added a passage near aquarium at bombsite D
- Added an extra cellar passage to bombsite B
- Added passage from main area to cellars
- Widened area at bombsite C
- Added clip brushes on stairs
- Updated various textures
- Updated lighting
Clues
- Changed doors to open passages in the upper main floor
- Added a corridor behind the C.P.U. room
- Updated spa area
- Added stairs from bombsite D to kitchen
- Updated kitchen area
- Added stairs from bombsite C to bombsite B
- Opened up the upper floor connection between bombsite C and bombsite B
- Removed various doors to open passages
- Redone the pool billiard room
- Added clip brushes on stairs
- Updated various textures
- Updated lighting
Dust 2 Ode
- Opened up all doors between areas
- Updated bombsite A
- Updated 3d skybox
- Opened up C.P.U. area
- Replaced stairs with sand elevations
- Updated lighting
Dust Ode
- Changed C.P.U. delivery position
- Opened up C.P.U. room
- Widened passage between bombsite A and C.P.U. room
- Changed bridge near bombsite D
- Added sand evelation to bombsite D
- Updated lighting
Hotel
- Changed layout of C.P.U. Room
- Changed layout of middle hallway
- Bigger area outside part
- Opened up garage area
- Opened up the waiting room with wider passage to garage
- Widened various passages and windows
- Updated lighting
Simple
- Moved C.P.U. delivery area to the middle part
- Added extra balcony in sniper tower
- Added connection shelves at sniper tower and boxes at bombsite D
- Added climbable boxes near bombsite D
- Repositioned various boxes and cover points
- Updated various textures
- Added more details to various areas
- Updated lighting
Temple
- Added dust particles in various rooms
- Opened up area between Green and Red bombsites
- Opened up area behind Red bombsite
- Opened up area between Yellow bombsite and Blue bombsite
- Added 2 ovens
- Widened various passages
- Changed some stairs to sand/wood elevations
- Added fog
- Updated lighting
Tower
- Updated bombsite C and D
- Opened up various passages around the map
- Updated various cover spots
- Updated layout of the middle tower
- Updated lighting
Villa
- Added more passages through various bushes
- More connection shelves on the shed of bombsite D
- Opened up the C.P.U. room
- Increased size of the cellar area
- Redesigned second floor of villa
- Updated various cover spots
- Updated lighting
Voorgoud
- Updated stockroom behind the C.P.U. room
- Made C.P.U. room bigger
- Updated connnection room between cave and C.P.U. room
- Widened stairs between connection room and gym area
- Updated various cover spots
- Removed various doors
- Opened up doors between beach and sniper's nest
- Updated lighting
Thank you for sticking with us!
