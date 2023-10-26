Treason Update #4 (26.10.2023)

We're back! This update certainly didn't take as long to cook as the last one, but it doesn't mean that it's a small one, either! Please share your feedback with us!

For starters, we updated the leveling system we introduced in the last update to ensure that it takes longer to obtain new levels. Each new rank now requires slightly more score per level, as opposed to having the same number of score per level across all ranks, and we increased the total number of levels from 30 to 50.

Switching to gameplay itself, we've added a new ability: Adrenaline. During Annihilation or when playing as Doctors, players will receive this ability that they can use to increase their movement speed by _t_adrenaline_speedmultiplier times (default: 1.25) for _t_adrenalineduration seconds (default: 5) with a cooldown of _t_adrenalinecooldown seconds (default: 15).

And last of our big additions is Steam Chat Filtering. We've noticed an increased amount of offensive messages in-game, so to combat this, now you can enable Steam Chat Filtering in your Steam Client settings (Steam -> Settings -> Friends & Chat -> Manage Chat Filtering) and hide potentially offensive words or sentences based on your preferences.

Full list of changes

Stability

Fixed an issue which led to votes instantly ending before the round is running

Fixed an issue which sometimes led to votes with less positive votes than negative votes to pass

Major optimizations to player animations and server-side gameplay

Players are no longer transmitted to clients all the time to reduce bandwidth and cheating possibilities

Gameplay

Detective can now be called to confirm an unconscious body (in pre-death state)

Added weapon scrolling back

Updated leveling system (see above)

Lowered default number of players required for Doctor role to 8 (_t_dev_min_players_fordoctor)

(_t_dev_min_players_fordoctor) Added hint pop-ups for searching dead and unconscious bodies

_t_disable_cpuicon is now a server-side console command

Potentially fixed cases of outlines rarely not working for some players

Updated Revolver ADS player animations

Added shell eject effect for weapons

Reduced default Doctor resuscitation cooldown time to 40 seconds (_t_resuscitatecooldown)

seconds (_t_resuscitatecooldown) Added Adrenaline ability for Doctor and during Annihilation (see above)

Added a separate use sound when you are in pre-death state

Made Colt slightly more accurate and deal slightly more damage at distance

Made Springfield deal slightly more damage

Made Sturmgewehr 44 deal slightly more damage and slightly increased it's fire rate

Made Thompson deal slightly more damage and slightly increased it's fire rate

Added rim light effect to player and weapon materials

UI

Steam Chat Filtering (see above)

Spectators are now grouped separately in scoreboard

Updated round start panel design

Updated round end panel design

Brought player avatars back to scoreboard

Resized scoreboard to be smaller

Removed brackets from Steam player name under crosshair

Made player name under crosshair smaller

Bodies that have been called to will now show an icon next to outline for Detectives

Unconscious bodies will now also glow when Doctors use radar

Clue delivered game event now shows an icon of the clue that was delivered

game event now shows an icon of the clue that was delivered Made ability cooldown bar and global progress bar (when defusing bomb, reviving bodies, etc) smooth

Added a HUD icon when you can interact with something

Added a startup video (WARNING: loud)

Clue and Traitor counters will now only show up when there's something to display in them

Updated radar icons

Round end panel will no longer display incorrect round elapsed time if round ended on time

Fixed sniper scope not showing up when spectating

Added a big close button to Credits

Maps

New map: City

New map: Island

Castle

Added stairs from stable to upper library

Opened up the entrance from main room to billiard room

Removed doors from kitchen to billiard room

Opened up passages from kitchen to billiard room and outside

Opened up entrance to pool

Opened up entrance to library from back doors

Removed 2 doors on kitchen entrance

Added new paintings

Added clip brushes on stairs

Updated lighting

Updated various textures

Classic

Updated area around C.P.U. room

Opened up passage from main area to bombsite A

Redone corridors close to bombsite D

Added a passage near aquarium at bombsite D

Added an extra cellar passage to bombsite B

Added passage from main area to cellars

Widened area at bombsite C

Added clip brushes on stairs

Updated various textures

Updated lighting

Clues

Changed doors to open passages in the upper main floor

Added a corridor behind the C.P.U. room

Updated spa area

Added stairs from bombsite D to kitchen

Updated kitchen area

Added stairs from bombsite C to bombsite B

Opened up the upper floor connection between bombsite C and bombsite B

Removed various doors to open passages

Redone the pool billiard room

Added clip brushes on stairs

Updated various textures

Updated lighting

Dust 2 Ode

Opened up all doors between areas

Updated bombsite A

Updated 3d skybox

Opened up C.P.U. area

Replaced stairs with sand elevations

Updated lighting

Dust Ode

Changed C.P.U. delivery position

Opened up C.P.U. room

Widened passage between bombsite A and C.P.U. room

Changed bridge near bombsite D

Added sand evelation to bombsite D

Updated lighting

Hotel

Changed layout of C.P.U. Room

Changed layout of middle hallway

Bigger area outside part

Opened up garage area

Opened up the waiting room with wider passage to garage

Widened various passages and windows

Updated lighting

Simple

Moved C.P.U. delivery area to the middle part

Added extra balcony in sniper tower

Added connection shelves at sniper tower and boxes at bombsite D

Added climbable boxes near bombsite D

Repositioned various boxes and cover points

Updated various textures

Added more details to various areas

Updated lighting

Temple

Added dust particles in various rooms

Opened up area between Green and Red bombsites

Opened up area behind Red bombsite

Opened up area between Yellow bombsite and Blue bombsite

Added 2 ovens

Widened various passages

Changed some stairs to sand/wood elevations

Added fog

Updated lighting

Tower

Updated bombsite C and D

Opened up various passages around the map

Updated various cover spots

Updated layout of the middle tower

Updated lighting

Villa

Added more passages through various bushes

More connection shelves on the shed of bombsite D

Opened up the C.P.U. room

Increased size of the cellar area

Redesigned second floor of villa

Updated various cover spots

Updated lighting

Voorgoud

Updated stockroom behind the C.P.U. room

Made C.P.U. room bigger

Updated connnection room between cave and C.P.U. room

Widened stairs between connection room and gym area

Updated various cover spots

Removed various doors

Opened up doors between beach and sniper's nest

Updated lighting

Thank you for sticking with us!