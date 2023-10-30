 Skip to content

Hero Realms update for 30 October 2023

20231026

Share · View all patches · Build 12545801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increased real-time timeout visual effect
-Added class filters to hero-selection screen
-Added support for additional beta-test updates
(See our Discord server for the full list of card changes.)

