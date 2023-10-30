-Increased real-time timeout visual effect
-Added class filters to hero-selection screen
-Added support for additional beta-test updates
(See our Discord server for the full list of card changes.)
Hero Realms update for 30 October 2023
20231026
-Increased real-time timeout visual effect
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update