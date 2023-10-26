 Skip to content

Frontline: World War II update for 26 October 2023

v0.6.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Fixed fog of war disrupting the appearance of movement zones on map
Fixed units suppression/retreating
Various bug-fixing & tweaks.

Thank you!

