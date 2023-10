Share · View all patches · Build 12545765 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 19:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

This has ended up taking a lot longer than expected (see my previous update) but it's finally here. You can now cast Spells!

As things at home have started to settle down a little I expect progress to speed up again from here.

Thanks to everyone playing the game!