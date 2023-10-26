 Skip to content

Bloc-Age: Path of the Oracle update for 26 October 2023

Oct 26 2023: Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12545757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save / Load Game (Unlimited Saves Only) Fixes: When saving your game using the save game menu the date and time of the save game was not displaying correctly, even though the game was being saved. This has been fixed and now will display the correct date and time. Also, there was some issues with loading games from the load game menu. This has also been fixed and now you will be able to load games correctly from the load game menu.

Difficulty Balancing: The difficulty of the game (on easy and medium) has been toned down slightly to allow casual players to hopefully enjoy the game more (Warning: It's still not a cakewalk).

