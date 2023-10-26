 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 26 October 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12545755 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Adjusted the offsets on 2D constrained view to properly center the camera.
  • Added a "Prefer Horizontal Resolution" and "Prefer Vertical Resolution" to Map Configuration / Physics to control which direction a direction that is downcasted (e.g. from 8-direction to 4-direction, etc) converts to.
  • Performance improvements should make the editor run a little better/cleaner.

