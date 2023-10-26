- Adjusted the offsets on 2D constrained view to properly center the camera.
- Added a "Prefer Horizontal Resolution" and "Prefer Vertical Resolution" to Map Configuration / Physics to control which direction a direction that is downcasted (e.g. from 8-direction to 4-direction, etc) converts to.
- Performance improvements should make the editor run a little better/cleaner.
RPG Architect update for 26 October 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
