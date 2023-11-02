The Full Release Update is here!

Welcome, warriors!

The day we've all been waiting for has arrived! We are thrilled to announce that Achilles: Legends Untold has officially launched in its full glory, marking the end of our Early Access period. It's time to dive into the epic world of myths, monsters, and unforgettable adventures!

Before we dive into the updated content, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you who took part in the Early Access phase. Your passion for Achilles: Legends Untold has inspired us to work tirelessly to improve the game, adding new features, enhancing gameplay, and addressing your suggestions and concerns.

Your dedication, feedback, and enthusiasm have been instrumental in making Achilles: Legends Untold what it is today. We've seen countless heroes conquer dungeons, unveil secrets, and battle formidable foes, all thanks to your unwavering support. It has been the driving force behind our journey, and we are incredibly grateful for your trust in our vision.

As we move forward, we are brimming with excitement about the future of Achilles: Legends Untold and our studio. The future holds boundless possibilities, and we can't wait to unveil them with you. For now, we wish you a great time while exploring what the full game has to offer.

FULL RELEASE CONTENT

What exactly can you expect in the 1.0 version?

First off, the story is now complete and ready to discover. There's an entire new open world map available to explore, together with new quests, cutscenes and enemies. Cut through your enemies, find out the truth about your fate and save your homeland from an impending threat!

Secondly, we've introduced side quests to the game. You can finish them whenever you want to, giving you more space to level your character and things to do in between the main storyline tasks.

Another big feature - the revamped Co-op Mode is here! Here's a quick rundown:

Play solo, team up with a friend, or even join random games.

Your character's progress in the story affects your co-op character, and vice versa!

Embark on exciting arenas that unlock as you progress through the main storyline.

Each arena offers unique items and Weapon Skills available in the co-op store, obtainable with in-game currency.

Complete additional tasks on every map that allow you to earn extra rewards!

The 1.0 version also includes new bosses, enemies, items, weapons and locations. There is a lot new content to discover, so don't keep your enemies waiting!

LIST OF CHANGES:

NEW:

Full Campaign is now available together with new cutscenes

Introduced Side quests!

Added a new huge open world map ("Greece Coastline") and many minor ones

Introduced a new co-op challenge mode (For now just on PC)

Added Many new bosses and enemies.

Added Many new items, weapons, shields.

All of the achievements are now possible to unlock.

Added interactable cats - find and pet them all!

Introduced the ability to reset Skill Points at the cost of Drachmas - look for it in the SkillTree.

Introduced option to change difficulty level at any point in the game from the main menu.

Introduced auto slotting of newly found items in empty quickslots.

More combat improvements - now it's as fluent as ever!

Many GUI improvements

Optimalisation improvements.

DLSS had been updated to ver. 3.5 and FSR to ver. 2.2.

Added various new sounds.

Improved sorting of weapons and items in the inventory.

Many game balance improvements.

FIXES:

Improved attacking of sitting enemies.

Song of Luck and Magnificent Song of Luck now increase the drop chance correctly.

Fixed a bug where player would receive some XP from Skeletons summoned by Skeleton King after player's reviving in the Shrine.

Dozens of collision fixes through all maps.

Dozens of AI navigation fixes through all maps.

Dozens of minimap fixes through all maps.

Dozens of objects flickering fixes through all maps.

Corrected display of logos on splashscreen in ratios 4:3 and 5:4.

Patch notes can now be scrolled with controller.

And many other minor fixes...

