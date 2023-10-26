 Skip to content

Alaskan Road Truckers update for 26 October 2023

Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #7

Hello truckers!

We've got a patch all ready for you and you can download it right now. After today's patch, the game should feel better to play and should be more immersive. You'll also see a tone of bugs fixed too.

Here's what's new:

Patch Notes

  • Fixed the seasons skipping improperly
  • Improved the look of nights
  • AI - new overtaking and a lot of other improvements
  • Visted POI icons will now work properly after loading the game
  • Parking markers are now visible in rearview mirrors
  • When picking up a transport mission, the destination logistic location will now highlight on map
  • Fix for Coolant Temperature tutorial not working as intended
  • Fix for a bug in which, if the player canceled a mission, the Logistic Location that was the target of that mission would break and player would no longer be able to take new missions from that location
  • Changed parking area which will represent parking space in a more accurate way, so parking should be easier while minimalizing the risk of bugs
  • Newly bought trucks will now spawn with a proper offset, which will place them in a more accurate position in the parking spot
  • Fix for a bug where the player cannot accept new transport missions after cancelling one
  • Player should now be unable to interact with hood when holding a fuel pump pistol
  • Prudhoe Bay truck garage entrance tweaks
  • New parameterization for sky curves and night gamma tweak
  • Fix for starting tutorials not always launching properly
  • Added Valdez Workshop Icon on the map
  • Logbook tutorial is now a one-time message
  • Improved naviagation to multiple logistic locations
  • Fixed free inventory slots not initializing properly
  • Fixed multiple issues in cooking devices related to saving
  • Fixed numerous bugs on the map
  • Fixed indestructible signs found by the community
  • Discord totem update
  • Small optimization tweaks
  • Small localization fixes
  • New starry skybox
  • Added mapping range for coolant for the dashboard
  • Moved All of the Truck Skins above the Paint Jobs in Customization Workshop Menu
  • Fix for Incorrect placement of Bellforge 303 Skins
  • When loading a game, player character's head will no longer be visible in front of the camera
  • Wipers will now unfreeze after using a scraper
  • Trailer supports will now properly retract when using Roadside Assistance
  • Fix for trailer positioning after using Roadside Assistance in Prudhoe Bay workshop

That's it for patch news today, we'll have more for you as we continue to work on our game. Please do keep the bug and issue reports coming, and your suggestions too - all feedback welcome!

Please also remember to leave a review on Steam - your honest review. Everything helps us make Alaskan Road Truckers better.

You can check out previous patch notes here:

Patch no. 1

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248064152

Patch no. 2

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248847151

Patch no.3

https://steamcommunity.com/games/849100/announcements/detail/3704832514253296846

Patch no.4

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514256703389

Patch no.5

https://steamcommunity.com/games/849100/announcements/detail/3704832514262567100

Patch no.6

https://steamcommunity.com/games/849100/announcements/detail/3704832514266272404

We'll see you on the road, truckers!

