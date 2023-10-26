Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #7

Hello truckers!

We've got a patch all ready for you and you can download it right now. After today's patch, the game should feel better to play and should be more immersive. You'll also see a tone of bugs fixed too.

Here's what's new:

Patch Notes

Fixed the seasons skipping improperly

Improved the look of nights

AI - new overtaking and a lot of other improvements

Visted POI icons will now work properly after loading the game

Parking markers are now visible in rearview mirrors

When picking up a transport mission, the destination logistic location will now highlight on map

Fix for Coolant Temperature tutorial not working as intended

Fix for a bug in which, if the player canceled a mission, the Logistic Location that was the target of that mission would break and player would no longer be able to take new missions from that location

Changed parking area which will represent parking space in a more accurate way, so parking should be easier while minimalizing the risk of bugs

Newly bought trucks will now spawn with a proper offset, which will place them in a more accurate position in the parking spot

Fix for a bug where the player cannot accept new transport missions after cancelling one

Player should now be unable to interact with hood when holding a fuel pump pistol

Prudhoe Bay truck garage entrance tweaks

New parameterization for sky curves and night gamma tweak

Fix for starting tutorials not always launching properly

Added Valdez Workshop Icon on the map

Logbook tutorial is now a one-time message

Improved naviagation to multiple logistic locations

Fixed free inventory slots not initializing properly

Fixed multiple issues in cooking devices related to saving

Fixed numerous bugs on the map

Fixed indestructible signs found by the community

Discord totem update

Small optimization tweaks

Small localization fixes

New starry skybox

Added mapping range for coolant for the dashboard

Moved All of the Truck Skins above the Paint Jobs in Customization Workshop Menu

Fix for Incorrect placement of Bellforge 303 Skins

When loading a game, player character's head will no longer be visible in front of the camera

Wipers will now unfreeze after using a scraper

Trailer supports will now properly retract when using Roadside Assistance

Fix for trailer positioning after using Roadside Assistance in Prudhoe Bay workshop

That's it for patch news today, we'll have more for you as we continue to work on our game. Please do keep the bug and issue reports coming, and your suggestions too - all feedback welcome!

Please also remember to leave a review on Steam - your honest review. Everything helps us make Alaskan Road Truckers better.

We'll see you on the road, truckers!

