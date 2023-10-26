 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 26 October 2023

Tool Tip Fix and Ratings Adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 12545694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with tool tips not showing correctly on all resolutions.

Adjusted these calculations:
Overall - slightly increased the value of STR and DUR (this also alters SR, FV and TV)
BKR and DLR - increased the value of DUR
RNR - made the higher rating between QBR or HBR have more weight in calculation of RNR

Due to the increased value of STR and DUR, slight adjustments were made to the character creator for each race.

Small adjustments made to creation of rookie players. Decreased the chance of post-draft improvements for rookies but Increased the magnitude of those improvements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2393811 Depot 2393811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link