Tool Tip Fix and Ratings Adjustment

Fixed issue with tool tips not showing correctly on all resolutions.

Adjusted these calculations:

Overall - slightly increased the value of STR and DUR (this also alters SR, FV and TV)

BKR and DLR - increased the value of DUR

RNR - made the higher rating between QBR or HBR have more weight in calculation of RNR

Due to the increased value of STR and DUR, slight adjustments were made to the character creator for each race.

Small adjustments made to creation of rookie players. Decreased the chance of post-draft improvements for rookies but Increased the magnitude of those improvements.