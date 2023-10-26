Build 0.2.15 is live!

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
FIXED:
- Fixed a bug that may cause the wrong lockpick to get removed from your inventory if your lockpick breaks
- Fixed a bug with determining if the player has space in their inventory when buying items
- Fixed a bug with dungeon floors sometimes being generated without stairways and/or exit portals (reported by FluffyJadey)
IMPROVED:
- Item descriptions now show current skill level if there is a skill requirement to use that item
- Mount inventory is now checked for quest item collecting progress
- Net worth now considers creature and tower inventories
- When a tower room is torn down, send items to player inventory first
- When removing storage from a Mage Tower, if the player doesn't have space in their inventory but a mount does, items in that removed storage space get moved to the mount's inventory
- Tooltips for items purchased via trading in the market show how much you paid for them if different than the asking price
