- Added E and F key input for flashlight and water pistol.
- Fixed radio splash skip not working on second part of night 2.
- New rare secret distraction.
Boogeyman 3 update for 26 October 2023
1.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2505091 Depot 2505091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update