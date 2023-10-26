 Skip to content

Boogeyman 3 update for 26 October 2023

1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 12545643

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added E and F key input for flashlight and water pistol.
  • Fixed radio splash skip not working on second part of night 2.
  • New rare secret distraction.

Changed files in this update

